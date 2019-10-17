Baker Hughes completes name change

Baker Hughes announced that it has a new name, following General Electric Co.'s reduced stake in the company to 36.8 percent.

The change from Baker Hughes, A GE Company, to Baker Hughes Co. became effective Oct. 17, according to a press release. The company's ticker symbol — currently "BHGE" — will change to "BKR" on Oct. 18. Baker Hughes will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Baker Hughes is uniquely positioned as an energy technology company, with a diverse portfolio that spans the entire energy value chain," the company said in the press release.

"The Company’s new name and brand better reflect its current and intended principal business operations and diversified portfolio."