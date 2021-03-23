Aqueos Corporation completed the acquisition of the MPSV Sea Scout

Aqueos Corporation, a provider of Marine Construction, Commercial Diving, Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV), Vessel Contracting and other subsea services in the Gulf of Mexico, West Coast and select International Regions is pleased to announce that it has purchased the MPSV Sea Scout, a USA built 134’ x 37’ Catamaran Multi-Purpose Service Vessel.

The vessel is a specialty built, high speed, shallow draft Catamaran with comfortable berthing for 26 persons ideally suited to support multi-mission offshore wind farm projects.

The vessel design includes a unique quad-propeller arrangement which allows the vessel to operate at a transit speed of 26 knots fully loaded and then once on location can power down and operate for days on end at 6 to 8 knots.

Ted Roche, President and CEO of Aqueos Corporation, stated “with the acquisition of the Sea Scout we are filling a void in the Gulf of Mexico and the North East Region of the US for the provision of a high spec, Jones Act complaint, Catamaran hull design multi-purpose service vessel. This vessel is ideally suited to support multi mission offshore wind farm and renewable projects. The Sea Scout will be outfitted to operate on a “plug and play” basis in either a Survey, LCV, CTV or ROV/Diving mode. This unique design and extremely efficient vessel meets the high specifications, safety and comfort expectations of Aqueos and our first-rate customer base.”

Roche further commented “Aqueos is now a Transitional Energy Service Provider with expanded service offerings beyond oil and gas to include offshore wind, civil and military markets. We are continually building on our past success and strategically looking forward to the future, guided by our core values of Excellence, Professionalism and Safety.”