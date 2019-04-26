American Midstream Partners' CEO steps down amid buyout

Courtesy of American Midstream Partners Lynn Bourdon is the chairman, president and CEO of American Midstream Partners LP.

American Midstream Partners, LP announced that the company's chairman, president and CEO, Lynn Bourdon III, is to resign, effective May 3, 2019.

Jake Erhard, Partner at ArcLight Capital Partners stated, "On behalf of ArcLight and the entire Board of the General Partner, I would like to thank Lynn for his leadership and numerous contributions to the Partnership during a difficult environment over the past four years. It has been a pleasure to work with Lynn and gain from his industry knowledge and management expertise. As the Partnership transitions to private operatorship, we understand Lynn's desire to move on and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Lynn Bourdon III stated, "With the impending transformation of AMID, I believe the timing is right for me to step aside and let ArcLight manage the company in a private setting. The past few years have been challenging for small capitalization MLPs, and the exceptional support ArcLight provided has been critical to the Partnership's successes during this time. I am grateful to have been involved in AMID's significant accomplishments and believe the management team, along with the men and women delivering exceptional service to AMID's customers, will continue to drive the Partnership's progress in achieving its goals."