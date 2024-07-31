American Industrial Partners to acquire Veolia North America's sulfuric acid regeneration business

American Industrial Partners (AIP) announced it has acquired the Sulfuric Acid Regeneration Business of Veolia North America (Veolia), which includes its sulfuric acid and potassium hydroxide regeneration, sulfur gas recovery and sulfur-based products production businesses.

The company has been renamed Nexpera, with the mission to bring next-level expertise for industrial chemistry to its customer base.

A provider of mission-critical circular economy environmental services and products, the company helps refineries cleanly process sulfur gas and regenerate spent sulfuric acid and potassium hydroxide which are critical to the alkylation process. In addition, the company manufactures sulfuric acid and sulfur derivatives for a broad range of industrial processes, including semiconductor production, gold and copper mining and EV battery production.

Sulfuric acid is the world's largest volume industrial chemical and is used in many industries, including as a catalyst in alkylate production where the company is a U.S. industry leader supporting refinery customers to regenerate spent sulfuric acid back to original properties for reuse. The company also regenerates and converts sulfuric acid, sulfur gas and elemental sulfur into merchant sulfuric acid and high-value sulfur derivatives for industrial end uses, including fertilizers, metals, personal care, water treatment and chemical processing. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, the company operates 13 facilities, including five onsite at refineries and employs approximately 300 full-time employees across the U.S.

"Over the last two decades there has been transformative advancement in the industry, providing a great opportunity for us to increasingly serve as the go-to provider of outsourced refinery regeneration services," said Stuart Thomas, CEO at the company. "The business is expected to continue to benefit from strong tailwinds and our partnership with AIP will enable us to further capitalize on those opportunities to take the business to new heights. We look forward to this next chapter and working closely with AIP to chart our future growth."

Alex Schukin, Partner at AIP, said, "Nexpera's business units align with strong market drivers related to clean fuel production, emission reduction and reshoring of industrial activities in the U.S. We look forward to partnering with the Nexpera team as they enable their customers to meet the world's growing demand for clean-burning fuel components with sustainable, efficient and environmentally conscious regeneration services. As an industry leader, the company serves a vital role in our nation's energy infrastructure while also addressing diverse, growing and high-value applications across the industrial economy."