AltaGas completes sale of its remaining interest in Northwest B.C. hydro electric facilities

AltaGas Ltd. announced today that it has successfully completed the sale of its remaining indirect

"The sale of our remaining interest in the Facilities marks another financial milestone which has seen us successfully monetize $3.8 billion in non-core assets since completing the acquisition of WGL in July 2018," said Randy Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer with AltaGas. "In addition to unlocking substantial value within our portfolio and enhancing our financial strength, the sale of these assets further sharpens our focus on our Midstream and U.S. Utilities businesses, where we see numerous opportunities to drive strong, organic growth."

In addition to the $3.8 billion in asset sales executed to date, in December 2018 AltaGas announced plans to monetize an additional $1.5 - $2.0 billion in targeted non-core assets in 2019. Proceeds can be used to further de-lever and efficiently fund capital growth.

The sale of AltaGas' remaining interest in the Facilities is to joint-venture entities controlled by Axium Infrastructure Inc., as manager of Axium Infrastructure Canada II Limited Partnership, and Manulife Financial Corporation – each affiliates of the joint-venture company that acquired AltaGas' 35 percent interest in the Facilities in June 2018.

The Facilities are located in Tahltan First Nation territory and are comprised of the 214-megawatt Forrest Kerr Hydroelectric Facility and the 17-megawatt Volcano Creek Hydroelectric Facility, each of which achieved commercial operation in 2014, and the 72-megawatt McLymont Creek Hydroelectric Facility, which achieved commercial operation in 2015.