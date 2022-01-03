Industrial Specialty Services has acquired Leak Sealers

Industrial Specialty Services (ISS), an integrated mechanical services company, announced it has acquired Leak Sealers, Inc.

"This is an extraordinary step forward for both companies," ISS CEO Gary Gardner said in a LinkedIn statement. "ISS and Leak Sealers are a great combination with extraordinarily little overlap in customers."

Leak Sealers CEO Paul Griffin added, "We are excited for the opportunities for both our employees and our customers. This is a win-win!"

By leveraging the knowledge, service capabilities and reputation of both companies, Gardner said ISS will become a national, multiservice technical and environmental services company unmatched by any other in the industry. "The combined company will build upon Leak Sealers’ robust leak sealing and manufacturing capabilities and ISS’ robust turnaround and multi-service mechanical offerings. A strong safety culture is a key focus of each company and a critical element that must be maintained."

Gardner said this union of two outstanding companies is a significant step forward in ISS' plan to become the premier provider of engineered technical solutions in North America and definitively provides a platform for growth and opportunity.

ISS delivers integrated mechanical services and solutions to the refining, petrochemical, gas, power, pulp and paper, offshore and subsea markets throughout North and South America, as well as other strategic international regions.

According to its website, "ISS employs highly skilled craftspeople who have the experience and expertise to safely handle the most demanding jobs on time and on budget. We promote a safety-first culture and internal growth through ongoing training and mentoring."