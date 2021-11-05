Mars and Ursa back online for Shell in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has safely and successfully re-started production at our Mars and Ursa platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico and began exporting oil and gas through the West Delta-143 (WD-143) "A" facility.

"Our Hurricane Ida recovery efforts are the latest example of how our people come together with great determination to tackle the biggest challenges of the day," said Zoe Yujnovich, Upstream Director. "We are proud to have safely restored our full production in the US Gulf of Mexico, where the barrels are among the lowest GHG intensity in the world."

On October 1, Shell safely and successfully re-started production at our Olympus platform in the Gulf of Mexico and began exporting oil and gas through the West Delta-143 (WD-143) "C" facility. When Mars and Ursa are fully ramped up, Shell will have 100% of Shell-operated production in the Gulf of Mexico back online, ahead of schedule from initial estimates.