Shell adds production in the Gulf of America with Phase 3 Silvertip

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, announced the start of production at Phase 3 of the Silvertip project, which will deliver two wells to boost production at the Shell-operated Perdido spar in the Gulf of America (GoA).

These wells, located in the Silvertip Frio reservoir (Shell – 40%, operator; Chevron U.S.A. 60%), are expected to collectively produce up to 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates.

"By adding new production through existing Perdido infrastructure, we can safely deliver more value and optimize the life of a world-class asset," said Colette Hirstius, Shell's Executive Vice President for GoA and Shell USA President. "This is further proof of how we are making the most out of our assets in the GoA, helping to provide secure energy from one of the most competitive deep-water basins in the world."

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Shell Gulf of America presence

Shell is the largest producing leaseholder in the GoA, where our production has among the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil.