Release: Job growth continues in Texas upstream oil and natural gas sector with 2,800 new jobs in August

Data from the Texas Workforce Commission suggests that Texas upstream oil and natural gas employment expanded by 2,800 jobs in August.

Also, July’s estimated job gain in the upstream sector was raised to 2,100 from the original 1,500. Since the low point in employment in September 2020, months with job gains have outnumbered decline months 9-to-2.

Compared to the same month in 2020, August 2021 upstream jobs are up by 19,700 or 12.4%. August’s job count stands 13.3% above that of September of 2020, the low point.

“Oil and natural gas jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas so job growth in this sector not only bolsters our economy and energy security, but also has a tremendous, positive impact for thousands of Texas families,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA). Every direct oil and natural gas job in Texas generates an additional 3.0 jobs elsewhere in the state’s economy, according to an analysis released by TXOGA and the American Petroleum Institute that shows how the oil and natural gas industry drives post-pandemic economic recovery and strengthens all industries.