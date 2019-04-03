Permian Strategic Partnership ‘energizing’ local communities

An unprecedented coalition of 20 companies located in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico have come together to form the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP). These industry-leading oil and gas companies -- Chevron, EOG Resources, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, etc. -- are coming together with one goal in mind: to support local communities. By partnering with local leaders, the PSP will work hard to make roads safer, improve schools, upgrade healthcare, increase affordable housing and train the next generation of workers.

Don Evens, a former U.S. government official and energy executive, is helping to launch the Permian Strategic Partnership.

Don Evans, a former U.S. government official and energy executive, is helping to launch the PSP. Evans served as the 34th secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce and was a core member of President George W. Bush's economic team from 2001-2005.

"I consider it a privilege to chair the Permian Strategic Partnership and advocate for my home community and the region, which is leading the way toward greater American energy security," Evans said. "The Permian is becoming one of the world's most secure and strategically important sources of the oil and gas we all rely on to power our daily lives."

Evans stated he is looking forward to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give back to the community that has given him so much.

"These companies are stepping forward in an unprecedented effort to be good corporate citizens and use their combined resources to help all the residents of the communities in which they operate to live prosperous, rewarding lives," he said. "I'm proud to be a part of it."

Former Colorado Petroleum Council Executive Director Tracee Bentley has been named CEO of the PSP. In the coming months, PSP will open an office as well as announce additional leaders and staff who will guide this multiyear effort. PSP will also conduct a series of community meetings to invite citizen input and help harness the volunteer spirit that has been a significant part of this region.

"We aim to add value to -- not duplicate -- the important work already being done by local governments, school districts, business organizations, nonprofits and foundations," Evans said. "The partnership will convene conversations with stakeholders and advocate with state and federal officials to garner support for the critical investments in infrastructure improvements in the region."

The PSP will also provide funds for selected priority projects, both as individual companies and through the partnership. According to Evans, PSP companies are committed to providing more than $100 million over the next several years as seed money to spur additional private sector investment.

"Building new roads, recruiting new doctors and teachers, and developing new neighborhoods will require years of work, substantial resources and sustained cooperation among many entities," Evans said.

"But we share a sense of urgency with our communities to find both interim and long term solutions.

"The members of the Permian Strategic Partnership unanimously believe in this region. That is why we have made substantial investments over many years and will continue to invest here. We welcome the opportunity to work with those who share our vision for an economic powerhouse and high quality of life in the Permian Basin."

For more information, visit www.permianpartnership.org or email info@permianpartnership.org.

