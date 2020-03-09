March News Update: Shale

Enterprise begins service at natural gas processing plant in East Texas

Enterprise Products Partners LP recently began operations at its new Bulldog cryogenic natural gas processing plant (previously referred to as the Panola 3 gas plant) in Panola County, Texas. The facility has the capability to process 200 MMcf/d of natural gas and extract up to 12,000 bpd of NGL. Combined with Enterprise's existing Panola cryogenic facility, this new plant gives the company the capacity to process a total of 320 MMcf/d and produce in excess of 18,000 bpd of NGLs within the region.

The Bulldog plant is currently running near 100-percent capacity and is integral to helping facilitate continued growth of natural gas production from the Cotton Valley and Haynesville formations in East Texas and Louisiana. The Bulldog plant is a strategic complement to the Enterprise value chain as NGLs produced at the plant will be transported on the Panola Pipeline to Mont Belvieu, Texas, for fractionation services. Residue gas from the tailgate of the Bulldog plant will have connectivity with Enterprise's North Texas Intrastate pipeline system, along with other major pipelines and markets in the East Texas/ Carthage area.

Williams participates in The Environmental Partnership

Continuing its focus on responsible stewardship, Williams has joined The Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of companies responsible for meeting the nation's growing demand for low-cost energy that have committed to improving environmental performance and accelerating emissions reductions.

Williams continues to make strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations. Since 2012, reported methane emissions from Williams' gas processing plants and transmission compressor stations have been reduced by more than 53 percent, even while increasing throughput at these facilities by 21 percent.

PennEast files phased approach with federal regulators

PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC has filed an amendment with FERC to construct the federally approved PennEast Pipeline Project in two separate phases. Phase One would consist of 68 miles of 36-inch pipe, constructed entirely within Pennsylvania and ready to deliver natural gas by November 2021. The Phase T wo portion would include the remaining route in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with a targeted completion of 2023. "In the years since the initial announcement of the project, demand for natural gas has continued to grow, yet the benefits of new job creation, economic development, air quality and lower energy bills have been denied to all customers by short-sighted political interests," said Anthony Cox, chair of the PennEast Pipeline Co.'s board of managers. "Building the project in phases allows PennEast to meet the clear public need in the short term in Pennsylvania, and in the long term in New Jersey by affording sufficient time for permit and legal issues to be resolved."

Texas Railroad Commission launches two more interactive data maps

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) has launched two more interactive data maps showing oil and gas drilling permit approvals and the number of wells spudded, which is when operators begin drilling a well. Information is displayed by counts, operators, county locations and on a statewide level. The data is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning with calendar year 2018. "With this latest interactive data on the commission's drilling permit approvals and wells spudded, our agency is providing more detailed insight into Texas' energy industry," said Wei Wang, executive director of RRC. "This helps enhance our regulatory transparency and continues educating the public about one of the state's top economic drivers."

