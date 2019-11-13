Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract for Mærsk Developer offshore Trinidad

× Expand Maersk Developer

Maersk Drilling has entered a contract with BG International Ltd., a subsidiary of Shell, for work offshore Trinidad and Tobago on a two-well development project for the semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer. The contract has an estimated duration of 171 days and is expected to commence in Q1 2020. The value of the firm contract is approximately USD 39m, including a mobilisation fee. The contract contains five additional one-well options.

The Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000ft. It is currently operating offshore Mexico.

“We are very pleased to be headed back to Trinidad to build on the successful work Mærsk Developer previously performed for Shell there,” says Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.