LMOGA announces new association president

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) announced the association has selected Tommy Faucheux as LMOGA’s new president beginning January 10, 2022.

Oil pumps

A native Louisianan, Faucheux has worked in government and public affairs for The Dow Chemical Company for nearly 15 years, most recently serving as the company’s director of state government affairs.

In this role Faucheux has been responsible for government affairs for Dow's southeast region in the United States, which includes Louisiana as well as Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee. He also provided strategic public affairs support to Dow Louisiana facilities.

“After an exhaustive national search which included candidates from throughout Louisiana and abroad, the LMOGA board voted to overwhelmingly appoint Tommy Faucheux as our next president,” said LMOGA Chair Lavelle Edmondson with Marathon Petroleum Company. “Tommy brings a wealth of corporate and public policy experience that will help LMOGA realize our vision of becoming one of the most reliable, credible, and effective trade associations in the country.”

"I am excited and honored for the opportunity to be leading LMOGA at such a pivotal time for the energy industry,” said Tommy Faucheux. “As a native of Louisiana, I personally know the importance and benefits of a strong oil and natural gas industry. I look forward to the role that our member companies will play in the future of Louisiana and the nation.”

Faucheux said he looks forward to advocating for sound policies that support the industry in the state.

“As one of Louisiana’s longest standing trade associations, LMOGA has a critical role to play for the future of Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry. Whether it’s exploration and production onshore or offshore, development of infrastructure, pipelines, and LNG facilities, or refinery expansions, Louisiana needs strong policies to keep moving our economy forward,” said Faucheux.

LMOGA will ensure the continuity of member services and industry representation under the leadership of Lori LeBlanc, LMOGA’s vice president who will continue to serve as interim president until Faucheux steps into the role effective January 10, 2022.