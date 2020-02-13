News Update: Upstream

Chevron sanctions Anchor project in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

Chevron Corp. has sanctioned the Anchor project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This marks the industry's first deepwater high-pressure development to achieve a final investment decision. Delivery of the new technology, capable of handling pressures of 20,000 psi, also enables access to other high-pressure resource opportunities across the Gulf of Mexico for Chevron and the industry.

The Anchor Field is located in the Green Canyon area, approximately 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana, in water depths of approximately 5,000 feet. The initial development of the project will require an investment of approximately $5.7 billion. Stage 1 of the Anchor development consists of a seven- well subsea development and semi-submersible floating production unit. First oil is anticipated in 2024.

The planned facility has a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The total potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources for Anchor are estimated to exceed 440 million barrels.

Total launches FEED for North Platte discovery in U.S. Gulf

Total has launched FEED for the North Platte discovery in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

The North Platte field straddles four blocks of the Garden Banks area, which is 275 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana in approximately 1,300 meters of water. The reservoir is of high quality, both in porosity and permeability, with thickness in places exceeding 1,200 meters.

North Platte requires the use of 20,000-psi technologies. The field development plan is based on eight subsea wells and two subsea drilling bases connected via two production loops to a new-build, lightweight floating production unit. Production will be exported through existing oil and gas subsea networks.

New research outlines value of shallow Gulf of Mexico drilling

New research released from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management indicates the need to define the Gulf of Mexico Shallow Water Province (water depth less than 200 meters) as a distinct province to avoid stranding more than $20 billion of the nation's oil and natural gas resources.

The Shallow Water Province is a historically energy-rich area that now primarily serves as a natural gas province, accounting for 33 percent of the Gulf's natural gas production and just over 10 percent of its oil production. Production and infrastructure investment used to be substantially higher in the Shallow Water Province, but over the past 20 years, development has moved onshore or to deepwater operations. The number of wells drilled has decreased 89 percent over the past 10 years, and approximately 100 platforms a year are being removed with no new platforms being installed. If this trend continues, the lack of development will potentially strand 179 million barrels of oil and 4,567 billion cubic feet of natural gas that have an estimated worth of $20 billion.

API updates offshore safety and environmental standard

API recently published a significantly updated version of a key safety standard aimed at enhancing the oil and natural gas industry's commitment to worker safety, incident prevention and environmental protection in offshore operations.

API Recommended Practice 75 (RP 75) provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving safety and environmental management system for offshore operations. API RP 75 is a performance-based document that provides a systematic methodology for companies to identify and manage operational risks, enhance the safety of workers and protect the environment.

Gulf of Mexico poised to continue record production

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is set for another year of record oil production in 2020, according to Rystad Energy. Most of the supply growth will come from deepwater projects.

"2020 is expected to be another record year, with average production above 1.9 million barrels per day," said Joachim Milling Gregersen, an analyst on Rystad Energy's upstream team.

Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has grown every year since 2013, with an average of 104,000 barrels per day added annually. An essential contribution has come from infill drilling in legacy producing fields such as Mars, Thunder Horse and Tahiti.

