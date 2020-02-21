News Update: Shale

FERC approves flurry of LNG projects

FERC recently approved a flurry of LNG projects and facilities related to natural gas exporting. These approvals come in the wake of the commission's approval of seven other projects earlier in 2019.

Texas LNG Brownsville was approved to build and operate facilities to export approximately 4 million metric tons per year of natural gas as LNG. The Rio Grande LNG Terminal and associated Rio Bravo P ipeline Project would export 27 million metric tons per year. The Annova LNG Brownsville Project would export up to 6 million metric tons per year. A proposal by Corpus Christi Stage III LLC and Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC was conditionally approved to site, build and operate the Stage 3 LNG Project.

Other projects approved include New Jersey Resources' Adelphia Gateway project, Dominion Energy's West Loop project, Tennessee Gas Pipeline's 261 Upgrade project and Eastern Shore Natural Gas Co.'s Del-Mar Energy Pathway Pipe project.

Cameron LNG export facility begins Train 2 production

Sempra LNG recently revealed that Cameron LNG has begun producing LNG from the second liquefaction train of the export facility in Hackberry, Louisiana.

"We are pleased to reach this important milestone in the development of the liquefaction facility," said Lisa Glatch, COO of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG.

Train 2 and Train 3 are expected to commence commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements in the first and third quarters of 2020, respectively. The facility's first liquefaction train started commercial operations in August 2019.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million metric tons per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

KGS to study unconventional oil and gas potential

The Kentucky Geological Survey (KGS) at the University of Kentucky recently began work on a major research project to investigate the unconventional oil and gas potential of the Rogersville Shale formation in Eastern Kentucky and other related formations.

The multistage project, mostly funded by the DOE with cost-share contributions from KGS and its partners, will have a total budget of $7.4 million if all the stages are successfully completed. The DOE's share is about $5.9 million.

The study will evaluate the Rogersville and other shales using several methods, including determination of thermal maturity; organic and lithologic content; pore types; traditional and noble gas geochemistry of oil or gas that is produced; programmed pyrolysis of source-rock samples; and lithologic and geomechanical analysis for developing effective completion strategies.

Gateway Expansion Project comes online ahead of schedule

Williams has successfully placed its Gateway Expansion Project into full service -- approximately 11 months ahead of schedule -- to meet growing natural gas demand for New Jersey tri-state area consumers.

The Gateway Expansion Project is an expansion of the existing Transco pipeline system, providing 65,000 dekatherms per day of incremental firm transportation capacity. Expedited project execution and construction in close coordination with Williams' customers contributed to the early in-service date.

The project provides gas supply capacity to meet the daily home heating, hot water and cooking needs of about 280,000 homes. This is equivalent to removing approximately 590,000 metric tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions by converting heating oil to natural gas. Switching to natural gas is estimated to provide savings of $1,460 per year per household compared to heating oil.

