Oil benchmark Brent holds above $40/bbl

Oil prices were broadly stable on Thursday after losses earlier in the session but hovered near three-month lows after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its demand outlook, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures dropped 9 cents to $40.70 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 14 cents to $37.91 a barrel. Both contracts hit their lowest since mid-June this week.

The EIA will release official weekly inventory data later on Thursday, a day later than normal, following this week’s U.S. Labor Day holiday.

The EIA has already cut its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 210,000 barrels per day to 8.32 million bpd.

Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Wednesday that U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 3 million barrels in the week to Sept. 4 with coronavirus cases rising in several states.

Regarding China’s oil imports, which have supported oil in recent months, Bank ANZ said they were likely to level off as independent refineries reach their maximum quotas.

In a further bearish sign, leading commodity traders are booking tankers to store crude oil and diesel.

The rising stockpiles come ahead of a meeting on Sept. 17 of the market monitoring panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

“Despite the recent slide in oil prices, we think that the OPEC+ leadership will continue to direct its efforts towards securing better compliance rather than pushing for deeper cuts at this stage,” RBC analysts said.

But some analysts, however, see a recovery in oil prices in the coming months. Norbert Rücker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Baer, said the recent fall in U.S. technology equities from record highs had dragged down oil, but “we see prices moving beyond $45 per barrel later this year”.

Additional reporting by Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jason Neely