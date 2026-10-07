G7 releases 100M barrels as diesel tops $6 a gallon

The Group of Seven has agreed to release up to 100 million barrels of emergency oil and diesel stocks over four months, with a substantial volume of diesel to be made available within the first 20 days, in a coordinated effort led by the International Energy Agency to bring down fuel prices that have reached record levels on both sides of the Atlantic.

"This common decision and this unity should bring down prices," French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds the G7 presidency, said after the announcement on October 2. For the companies that turn crude oil into diesel, the next four months will test how much of this year's record margin was supply shock and how much is structural. Active companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Phillips 66, HF Sinclair Corporation.

The price of diesel

The pressure at the pump is easy to see. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly national average for on-highway diesel peaked at $6.529 a gallon in late September before easing to $6.382 on September 28, against $3.754 a year earlier. Regular gasoline averaged $4.465. The squeeze has come from several directions at once: the conflict involving Iran, Russian restrictions on fuel exports following strikes on its refineries, and curbs on Chinese fuel exports, all landing on global distillate inventories that were already thin. The United States approved an additional 40 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve the same week to complete its share of the G7 commitment.

Washington has been testing other levers as well. In late September, lawmakers floated a temporary restriction on U.S. diesel exports, and the White House said the president was evaluating all options. No export restriction has been announced, but the discussion was enough to knock refining shares lower for a week before they recovered at the start of October.

The reason refiners are at the center of the debate is simple. An independent refiner buys crude and sells gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and its profit is the spread between the two. When product prices run ahead of crude, as diesel has this year, that spread widens, and refiners without an oil-production business capture most of the gain. The second-quarter results below show how far margins had already expanded before diesel's September spike. The G7 release is designed to narrow that spread. Whether it does, and for how long, depends on how quickly the supply disruptions behind it are resolved.