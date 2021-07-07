FR sweatshirts: How to layer for warmth and protection

Creating a safe work environment for employees goes beyond ensuring compliance; a safe work environment means guaranteeing workers are comfortable.

By equipping workers with comfortable garments, your company will enjoy the benefits that the satisfaction of comfort brings, like increased compliance and improved employee morale.

This is why Carhartt - manufacturer of FR Company Gear™ - designed a new line of FR sweatshirts meant to drive comfort and compliance. Carhartt's line of sweatshirts provides unmatched midweight protection. All three new FR sweatshirts are CAT 3/25 CAL rated, making them perfect to layer for warmth, added comfort and protection on the job.

In extreme cold weather, proper layering techniques can help wearers make the most of cold-weather clothing and prevent exposure to the dangers of arc-flash and flash-fire hazards. Layering helps maintain core body heat by protecting against cold air and freezing elements. In warmer weather conditions, FR sweatshirts can be layered with other protective garments and removed as temperatures rise throughout the day. In both cases, when worn with protective clothing such as base layers and outerwear, FR sweatshirts help keep wearers safe when exposed to workplace hazards.

Tyndale understands choice, fit, fabric properties, and wearer ratings and reviews are the four main factors in choosing clothing. This is especially important in the context of garments employees are required to wear on the job, like FR clothing.

Choice. With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and are therefore happier to comply with FR requirements, helping achieve the most important objective: keeping employees safe.

Fit. Making sure a garment fits properly is key. AR/FR clothing shouldn't be baggy, but it also shouldn't be too tight. The bottom line is fit is fundamental to comfort and safety.

Fabric properties. Fabric properties like weight, breathability and moisture wicking only come into play after choice and fit. No single property, or combination, accurately predicts comfort.

Ratings and reviews. In the absence of an official (often costly) wear test, online ratings and reviews from peers are extremely important when it comes to purchasing comfortable AR/FR garments.

Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Company Gear line of FR clothing, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employees. Carhartt's 132 years of experience providing work wear across industries throughout the U.S. have made it clear to the company that choice is the way to go.

Tyndale has also made the "Power of Choice" the cornerstone of its managed FR clothing purchase programs. Tyndale programs allow employers to give workers access to the full line of Carhartt FR clothing, along with Tyndale's own made-in-the- U.S. line of FR and clothing from every other major FR manufacturer. By allowing workers to choose FR clothing that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of their FR clothing decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction and take better care of the clothing they wear in the workplace.