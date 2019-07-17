Brazil's Petrobras starts sale process for refining and logistics assets

× Expand FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Monday the start of a sale process for refining and logistics assets, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the nonbinding phase involves refineries Abreu e Lima (Rnest), Landulpho Alves (Rlam), Presidente Getúlio Vargas (Repar) and Alberto Pasqualini (Refap). “Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information on the assets,” the company said in the filing.

