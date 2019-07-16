Tropical Storm Barry shuts 70% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output

Offshore platform, drilling

Nearly 70% or 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico has been cut because of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) told Reuters.

Natural gas output from offshore platforms in the Gulf has been cut by 56%, or 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

Oil producers have shut in 283 platforms, or 42%, in the northern Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Andrea Ricci