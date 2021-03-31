API shows U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline falls

U.S. crude oil stocks rose and gasoline inventories fell in the most recent week, according to trading sources citing data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute, as reported by Reuters.

Crude inventories swelled by 3.9 million barrels in the week to March 26, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters’ poll for a build of about 100,000 barrels, sources said.

Gasoline stocks fell by 6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a rise of 700,000 barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by about 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for an increase of 200,000 barrels.

