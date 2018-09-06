News Updates: Pipelines

Silver Creek, Tallgrass seek additional shipper commitments

Tallgrass Energy LP and Silver Creek Midstream LLC approved a binding open season soliciting additional shipper commitments for Niobrara crude oil transportation service on the Iron Horse Pipeline. The system is designed to add additional grades of crude oil as needed.

Iron Horse is under construction and plans to start commercial operations by Feb. 1, 2019, with an initial capacity of 100,000 bpd that is expanda ble to 200,000 bpd.

The 80-mile, 16-inch pipeline consists of 40 miles of new-build and 40 miles of gas-to-oil conversion pipe. Shippers will have access to the Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline and other pipelines accessible through Tallgrass Terminals' Guernsey Terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations in Q4 2018.

For more information, visit www.tall grassenergylp.com or call (913) 928-6060.

TransCanada places Topolobampo Pipeline into service

TransCanada's Topolobampo Pipeline project was placed into service in northern Mexico, providing capacity for 670 million cubic feet of natural gas per day (MMcf/d) to markets in the states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa. The project provides the upstream interconnection with the company's Mazatlan Pipeline.

Combined, the Topolobampo and Mazatlan pipelines form a system that adds over 540 miles of critical energy infrastructure, providing natural gas to power plants, industrial and urban markets for the northwest region of Mexico.

The construction of the Topolobampo Pipeline presented demanding construction challenges in the country given the geography along the route, including crossing the Tarahumara mountains. TransCanada used innovative techniques such as a raised bore to cross the steep cliff faces and air cranes to transport pipes to remote locations along the route.

TransCanada worked closely with landowners and local officials to ensure they were an important part of the development and construction process.

For more information, visit www. transcanada.com or call (800) 661-3805.

Magellan to expand refined petroleum products pipeline system

Magellan Midstream Partners LP approved an expansion of its refined petroleum products pipeline system in Texas. Magellan Midstream will expand the pipe capacity from 100,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd.

The expanded capacity will handle incremental shipments of gasoline and diesel fuel to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/Odessa and El Paso, Texas, and New Mexico as well as to markets in Arizona and Mexico via connections to other pipelines.

The expansion will be accomplished by a combination of increased pipeline diameter along the existing route and construction of 140 miles of new pipe from Hearne to Alexander, Texas. Connectivity to ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. terminal in Wink, Texas, will also be added.

Magellan expects to spend $500 million on this project, with expanded capacity available in mid-2020.

For more information, visit www. magellanlp.com or call (918) 574-7000.

Tallgrass to develop oil pipeline and liquids export terminal

Tallgrass Energy LP will develop a crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the St. James, Louisiana, refining complex, and a separate export-capable liquids terminal near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The Seahorse Pipeline is expected to be 30 inches in diameter and 700 miles long, with the capacity to transport up to 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The pipeline will operate as a common grade batch system, ensuring domestic refiners and international markets have access to "clean" barrels from five different production basins.

Plaquemines Liquids Terminal (PLT) is a joint development project with Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners LP and structured as a public-private partnership in concert with the Plaquemines Port & Harbor Terminal District. The terminal is expected to be fully operational in Q2 2020. PLT will be able to load and unload post-Panamax vessels and barges on its multiple deep-water docks.

At press time, Tallgrass expected to launch its initial open season for the Seahorse Pipeline Aug. 15, which is expected to run for 45 days.

For more information, visit www.tall grassenergylp.com or call (913) 928-6060.

