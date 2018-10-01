Plains All American, Magellan Midstream and OMERS Infrastructure announce closing of BridgeTex Pipeline Company

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (“Plains”), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (“Magellan”), and OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada (“OMERS”), along with OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. (“OMERS Infrastructure”), announced joint ownership transaction in BridgeTex Pipeline Company, LLC (“BridgeTex”).

As a result, OMERS now owns a 50% interest in BridgeTex, Plains has retained a 20% interest, and Magellan has retained a 30% interest and will continue to operate the pipeline.