Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV

Marathon

Marathon Petroleum said it is in exploratory talks with Exxon Mobil and Plains All American Pipeline to "combine efforts" for a Permian-to-Gulf Coast crude pipeline in the interest of capital efficiency while reducing the risk of pipeline overbuild, Seeking Alpha reported.

Don Sorensen, senior vice president at Andeavor, said at analyst day that Marathon was still pursuing a parallel path for its own Permian Gulf Coast pipeline.

Marathon's MPLX has a stake in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, along with Delek, Energy Transfer Partners and Magellan Midstream, which is expected in-service in Q4 2020.