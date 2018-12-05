Major pipeline win for Wood

Wood has been awarded a $43 million contract by a large-cap midstream company to construct 80 miles of steel pipeline in west Texas.

The project will serve to transport natural gas liquids (NGL) across Texas. At peak construction, the project is anticipated to employ 200 people.

Andrew Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business said: "This is a strategic pipeline for the US and we are proud to play our part in delivering this milestone project. We have the largest and most vertically integrated pipeline project offering in North America and this win strengthens our position as a major midstream player."