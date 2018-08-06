Ikon Midstream opens fuel terminal in Laredo, TX

Pipeline

Ikon Midstream will open the first fuel terminal in Laredo, Texas. The only gasoline supplier in the city, the company owns its own patent on gasoline detergents and is the first independent blender to cross gasoline into Mexico.

“We are excited to launch the first fuel terminal of Laredo. We observed that the city lacks a fuel terminal and the fuel distributors here usually have a hard time in sourcing fuels. The lack of competition also offers an open market for us to scale up our growth in the region. We promise high-end blended fuels at competitive prices for the local U.S. distributors here who cater to a large client base in Mexico”, stated Rhett Kenagy, the CEO & Managing Partner of Ikon Midstream.