Enterprise begins construction of tenth NGL fractionator in Mont Belvieu Area

Gas to liquids

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced it has begun construction of a new natural gas liquids (“NGL”) fractionator adjacent to its Mont Belvieu, Texas complex. The new unit will have a nameplate capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (“BPD”), giving Enterprise 905,000 BPD of fractionation capability in the Mont Belvieu area, and approximately 1.4 million BPD companywide. The fractionator is scheduled to begin service in the first quarter of 2020.

“The addition of our newest fractionator will facilitate continued NGL production growth, including from the Permian Basin where NGL volumes are expected to more than double over the next four years,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “This new fractionator will supply NGL products for the expanding petrochemical industry on the U.S. Gulf Coast as well as growing global demand for NGLs.”

Teague added that the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford account for approximately 70 percent of the domestic growth in NGLs. The new fractionator is supported by long-term customer agreements.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.