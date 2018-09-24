Enable Midstream plans new interstate natural gas pipeline to the Gulf Coast

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) today announced the development of the Gulf Run Pipeline, an interstate natural gas transportation project, by its wholly-owned subsidiary Enable Gulf Run Transmission, LLC. The Gulf Run Pipeline project is designed to connect abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to growing liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export markets on the Gulf Coast. The project is backed by a precedent agreement with a cornerstone shipper for a 20-year, 1.1 billion cubic feet per day of capacity firm transportation service.

“We are excited about this opportunity to diversify and expand Enable’s transportation footprint to connect directly to U.S. Gulf Coast markets,” said Enable Midstream President and CEO Rod Sailor. “This project is another example of Enable leveraging its existing assets to provide customers with creative and cost-effective market solutions.”

Subject to a final investment decision by the cornerstone shipper for the LNG export facility to be served by this project and approval of the project by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, up to an estimated 165 miles of large-diameter pipeline will be constructed from northern Louisiana to Gulf Coast markets. In addition, the Gulf Run Pipeline project will utilize existing Enable Gas Transmission, LLC (EGT) transportation infrastructure to provide access to some of the most prolific natural gas producing regions in the U.S., including the Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica and Barnett shales as well as the Mid-Continent region. The project is expected to be placed into service in 2022.

A non-binding open season for the Gulf Run Pipeline project will commence today and continue through Oct. 26, 2018, to gather additional interest for firm transportation capacity. Prospective shippers and other interested parties should visit http://www.gulfrunpipeline.com for more information about the open season and the project.