Executive Profile: Collin Leslie Of USA DeBusk

Equipped with almost two decades of industry experience in leadership positions, as well as two degrees from California Polytechnic State University, Collin Leslie assumed the role of president of USA DeBusk in January 2015. In a recent conversation with BIC Magazine, Leslie provided valuable insights into his management philosophy as well as his company’s commitment to continually re-imagine the industrial service business.

Collin Leslie,President, USA DeBusk

Q: What led to your position at USA DeBusk?

A: During and after graduating college, I worked for USA Services, a family- owned transportation business that ultimately specialized in catalyst removal and handling. I served in just about every role, from being the person who changed tires to working in dispatch, sales, project management, operations and, finally, becoming president. When DeBusk Services Group purchased USA Services and formed USA DeBusk in January 2015, I transitioned into the president’s role for the combined organization.

Q: What is the biggest news at USA DeBusk right now?

A: Growth. We continue to add new service lines and technologies, new branches and new customers. Best of all, we continue to do it all safely. Our most recent service addition is fixed-bed inert catalyst handling, complete with advanced biometric monitoring systems to protect workers in hazardous confined spaces. We’ve opened USA DeBusk locations in Chicago; Billings, Montana; Anacortes, Washington; and Salt Lake City, all while continually ramping up resources with highly skilled people and the latest automated equipment.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: My goals are to generate new opportunities for growth, provide support for our branches, and help ensure worker safety and efficiency. I’m committed to making our working environment a place where team members want to stay longterm. We don’t just have “hands.” We foster and mentor the growth and development of our people by vertically integrating them into the company so that when opportunities arise, we can promote from within.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: Constantly challenge the status quo. Question everything, and look for ways to be safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective. If you’re improving and challenging your team to be better every day, you’ll breed a competitive environment that moves processes and technologies forward. That’s how our hot catalyst handling service went from moving 1-2 tons per hour to about 20 tons per hour.

Furnace pigging and decoking is another example. Mobile units with two pumps are the industry standard, but we developed Trimax triple pumping units for 50-percent more productivity. When you challenge the status quo, it’s not market forces driving innovation; it’s you raising the bar for yourself.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I’d like to tell you it’s easy. But the truth is, I have to work at it. In theory, you give one-third of your time to family, one-third to work and one-third to leisure. In reality, success in any one segment requires more than its allotted share of time. I’ve seen people ensure they have enough leisure time by short-changing work or family, but then those things suffer.

It’s all about priorities. For me, my main priorities are my family and work — in that order. By surrounding myself with quality people at work, I’ve found that adequate leisure opportunities present themselves. If you get this right, you have a great balance, but it also helps to have an understanding wife and family.

For more information, visit www.USA DeBusk.com, email sales@usadebusk.com or call (844) 243-5557.

View in Digital Edition