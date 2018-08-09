News Update: Pipelines

Regulators approve $1.8M pipeline project in North Dakota

Regulators have approved a $1.8 million natural gas pipeline project in northwestern North Dakota.

ONEOK Rockies Midstream plans to convert an existing natural gas gathering pipeline and a portion of another gathering pipeline into a natural gas liquids transmission line.

The state Public Service Commission approved the Cherry Creek Pipeline project, saying it will provide a safer transportation option and help reduce the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas in the oil patch, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

The project will move up to 50,000 barrels of natural gas liquids from a gas processing plant in McKenzie County to a plant in Williams County, where it will go into the Bakken Pipeline.

The pipeline is expected to be in use by the end of 2019.

ExxonMobil, Plains All American pursue Permian joint venture

ExxonMobil and Plains All American Pipeline LP have signed a letter of intent to pursue the creation of a joint venture to construct a pipeline to transport crude oil and condensate from multiple locations in the Permian basin to the Texas Gulf Coast.

The proposed common carrier pipeline would be designed to ship more than 1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate per day, providing a safe, efficient and cost-effective option to transport ExxonMobil and other third-party production to market destinations in Texas.

The pipeline would originate in both Wink and Midland, Texas, with delivery points in Webster, Baytown and Beaumont, Texas. A priority would be placed on using existing pipeline corridors to help limit potential community and environmental disruptions.

Magellan Midstream to expand capacity of Texas pipeline system

Magellan Midstream Partners LP plans to expand the western leg of its refined petroleum products pipeline system in Texas to handle incremental shipments of gasoline and diesel fuel to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/ Odessa and El Paso, Texas, and New Mexico. The pipeline system can also access markets in Arizona and Mexico via connections to other pipelines.

Magellan is expanding the capacity of the pipeline system to approximately 150,000 bpd from its current capacity of 100,000 bpd. The expanded capacity will be accomplished by increasing the pipeline size along the partnership's existing route. Connectivity to the ExxonMobil Pipeline Co.'s terminal in Wink, Texas, will also be added as part of the expansion.

The pipeline system's capacity could be expanded by another 20,000 bpd, up to 170,000 bpd. Given the strong interest expressed during the initial open season, the partnership plans to conduct a supplemental open season for additional commitments in the near future for a possible further expansion.

FERC approves ETP's Rover Pipeline full Mainline B for service

Energy Transfer Partners LP's (ETP's) Rover Pipeline LLC has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to commence service of the Supply Connector B and full Mainline B pipeline segments. This latest approval allows for 100 percent of Rover's mainline capacity, 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, to be placed into service.

On June 1, service to the Market Zone North Segment of the pipeline, with deliveries into the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada, began by way of the Vector Pipeline Connection in Michigan.

Rover transports natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas to markets across the U.S., as well as into the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub for redistribution back into the U.S. or into the Canadian market.

