Stolthaven welcomes first vessel at new dock

Stolthaven Houston’s new jetty is on schedule to be fully operational in February 2019 and has been used for layby berthing since October. The new jetty will efficiently accommodate tankers of up to 50,000 deadweight tons, as well as barges to the east property of the terminal.

Stolthaven Houston has welcomed Stolt Inspiration, the first vessel at the new Dock 11 for layby operations.

The goal is not only to increase capacity and operational efficiency, but to minimize waiting and turnaround times at the terminal and enhance ship-to-shore synergy, which helps reduce supply-chain costs for customers.

“Stolthaven operates as part of an integrated solutions provider, and because of that, we understand better than most the dynamics of marine infrastructures and assets, and their impact on supply-chain efficiency. The investments we are making in Stolthaven Houston will generate significant benefits for the customers of Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.,” Stolthaven Terminals President Guy Bessant explained.

