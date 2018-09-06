News Updates: Terminals

Enterprise develops offshore Texas crude oil export terminal

Enterprise Products Partners LP is developing an offshore crude oil export terminal off the Texas Gulf Coast. The terminal loads Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), providing efficient and cost-effective solutions to exporting crude oil to international markets.

Enterprise has begun front-end engineering and design and preparing applications for regulatory permitting. The project includes 80 miles of 42-inch-diameter pipeline to an offshore terminal capable of loading and exporting crude oil. Enterprise is completing the second partial loading of a VLCC tanker at its Seaway marine terminal.

"We plan to expand our capabilities to load crude oil faster and cost effectively without lightering vessels," said A.J. "Jim" Teague, CEO of Enterprise's general partner.

A final investment decision is subject to receiving requisite state and federal permits and customer demand.

For more information, visit www.enter priseproducts.com

Rangeland begins operations at STEPS terminal facility

Rangeland Energy has commenced operations at its STEPS terminal. STEPS is an integrated hydrocarbon logistics system that receives and stores refined products, LPG and other hydrocarbons. Rangeland recently began loading diesel onto railcars, which will be delivered to third-party inland terminals in Mexico.

The terminal site is strategically situated along the Kansas City Southern Railroad mainline within five miles of the Port of Corpus Christi and the Valero, CITGO and Flint Hills refineries. Inbound products will be delivered by truck or rail, followed later by pipeline and barge. Refined products and LPGs will move out of the STEPS Corpus Terminal by rail, but the terminal could eventually connect to pipelines and vessels.

For more information, visit www. rangelandenergy.com

Global LNG trade grows in Australia and the U.S.

Global trade in LNG reached 38.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2017. Australia and the U.S. saw large increases (2.7 Bcf/d combined) in 2017.

In the Asian market, Japan remained the largest LNG importer, while China had the largest growth in LNG imports globally. Imports also increased in South Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan and Thailand. Europe also saw an increase in imports in Spain, Italy, Portugal, France and Turkey, while the United Kingdom saw a decrease of 0.34 Bcf/d.

In North America, Mexico's LNG imports increased as the country continued to rely on LNG supplies. Imports into the Middle East, primarily to Egypt and Dubai, declined.

The U.S. will add 6.05 Bcf/d of liquefaction capacity by 2021. This year, the Elba Island liquefaction project in Georgia will be the first six of 10 small modular liquefaction units, or trains, with a combined capacity of 0.2 Bcf/d. New trains at Cameron, Freeport and Corpus Christi, Texas, are expected to be commissioned in the next three years.

For more information, visit www.eia. gov

CME Group to develop deliverable LNG futures contract

CME Group will develop an LNG futures contract with physical delivery to the Cheniere Sabine Pass terminal on the Gulf Coast. The terminal started exports in February 2016 and operates four trains that produce 18 million metric tons of LNG per year. A fifth train is under construction, and a sixth is fully permitted and shovel-ready. Cheniere is constructing a separate LNG export facility outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.

As Gulf Coast LNG increases exports to Asia, South America and Europe, so will the demand for producers, processors and end users to hedge their price risk. CME Group's suite of natural gas futures and options are helping customers manage risk around this shift from regional benchmarks to an interconnected global gas market. A physically deliverable LNG futures contract from CME Group is expected to help the industry manage price risk more effectively and efficiently.

For more information, visit www. cmegroup.com

IEnova awarded $150 million liquid fuels project

Sempra Energy's Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova), was awarded a 20-year contract by the Topolobampo Port Administration in Mexico to build and operate a receipt, storage and send-out liquid fuels marine terminal in the state of Sinaloa.

The first phase of the new terminal will have a storage capacity of 1 million barrels of fuel. Operations are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020.

IEnova will be responsible for developing the liquid fuels terminal project, including financing, obtaining customer contracts and permits, EPC, and maintenance and operations. Future phases of the liquid fuels terminal could include additional fuel storage capacity and storage of petrochemicals.

For more information, visit www. sempra.com

