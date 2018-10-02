A conversation with Mark Erdmann of International Cooling Tower

Mark Erdmann, director of sales for the Houston/Gulf Coast region of International Cooling Tower (ICT), has always been focused on applying reasonable solutions to complex problems for the company's customers. On a side note, Erdmann is also an art enthusiast. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Erdmann to learn more about his personal mantras, how he creates an environment for his sales team to be successful and his love of art.

Q: What led to your position at ICT?

A: ICT COO Brent Middleton realized there was a strong need for business development and sales in the Gulf Coast. Before I came on board, ICT was behind with its business development goals and the number of new customers it was serving on a yearly basis. Brent reached out to me to help boost business development and sales. I had worked for ICT in the past, but this time, when I rejoined the company in June 2017, it felt like I was coming home.

Q: What is most important in leading your sales team?

A: I must make sure our sales team has all the support it needs and it's set up for success. Brainstorming is also a critical aspect of our sales team, and we do it several times a day. We actually have a ping-pong table in our office that we use to brainstorm ideas, build camaraderie and blow off steam. I like to visit with each team member to go over lessons learned and answer any questions he or she may have. I'm a firm believer the only bad question is one that's not asked.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: I actually have a couple personal mantras and a favorite quote. My wife is a consultant for a risk management group, and she always says, "Control the controllable." What that means is control what you can control and don't worry about the rest. You'll figure it out.

I also have a core mantra that I live by and teach my children: "Honesty and integrity above all else." I will never do anything to corrode that, and I want to set an example for my children.

My favorite quote is one by Dr. Seuss: "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened." What that tells you about me is I'm an eternally optimistic person. I don't harp on the past; I look forward to the future. I learn from my mistakes and my successes, and I believe in the power of positive thinking and hard work.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: When I'm on the clock, I put as much effort into the workday as I can. A typical workweek for me is 50-plus hours, so as soon as I step foot in the door, I put down my phone and my laptop. When I'm home, I spend time with my wife and kids. I'm their priority when I walk through the door, and they're mine. It's important to recognize that.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I'm a lover of art, and I credit my wife for this. She is a fine-art lover and a talented artist herself. We really enjoy traveling and visiting art museums. For example, if we're in New York, we like to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art. We like to seek out local artists and buy pieces. If we're in New Orleans, we'll visit the small galleries on Royal Street. We've built up quite a collection of art in our house.

