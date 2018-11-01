Blast-resistant modules (BRMs) are designed to keep your workforce safe in the event of an incident, but they can also be comfortable and functional. After you’ve determined that you need additional space, what should you do next? Here are five things to consider before renting a BRM or blast-resistant building.

1.What type of space do you need? Consider the type of work your employees will be doing inside the building. Will they need private offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, a control room or shelving for storage? A standard BRM from Satellite Shelters has an open floorplan, which allows for maximum flexibility for any type of office configuration. If you’re looking for something more unique, customizations can be added to make the building look and function as you need it to.

2.How much space do you need? Based on the type of space you need, more square footage may be required to accommodate private offices or other divided areas inside the module. The number of people you plan to have working inside your building also needs to be considered when determining square footage. A general rule is to allow 100-150 square feet per person. If you’re faced with space limitations inside your facility, Satellite Safety Shelter BRMs have end-wall entry and exit doors so they can be placed side by side to maximize the limited space on smaller jobsites. Our BRMs can also be stacked if the only direction to go is up. And remember: Custom sizes and interior options are always available to meet your exact requirements.

3.Where will the module be located on-site? Does it make sense to place your building in the busiest area of your site, or does it need to be further removed from high foot traffic areas? Which members of your workforce will need to access the building most often? These details will be important when determining where your module should be placed on your site. You should also think about the type of ground it will sit on. BRMs need a solid, level surface to ensure the highest level of safety. When you’re preparing your site for delivery, make sure the ground is level and the space is clear. The ideal ground conditions are stone-paved, asphalt, cement or gravel. If you need access to water, sewer, electrical and/or gas sources, you should also consider utility connection spots on your site.

4.What blast zone will your building be in? Blast zones include the area directly next to explosive materials and could extend outward many hundreds of feet. Zones are numbered based on their proximity to the blast and subsequent damage they will experience. If the desired location of your building falls inside a blast zone, the building should be able to resist the effects of a blast or explosion according to your site audit. Satellite Safety Shelter BRMs can withstand a blast from 1-8 psi and up to 200 msec in duration.

5.Is renting the best option? A standard rental option might be a good fit if you plan to have your building on-site short-term (less than six months). Renting gives you the ability to maintain monthly budgets, the flexibility to return units at any time, and the opportunity to take advantage of maintenance and repair protection. Remember to verify the terms and conditions of the rental contract with your supplier.

If your rental term extends past six months or you will need the building for life-long use, purchasing may be a better option.

When you rent a BRM from Satellite Shelters, we review the terms and conditions of our rental contract with you and are at your service for any questions during or after your rental term. Should your circumstances change and you decide you want to extend your rental period or purchase the unit after your initial term is up, we will help you through that process as well. We are dedicated to helping you determine the best financing option for you and your business.

The safety of everyone is our top priority. BRMs are meticulously designed to protect and shelter your workers in the event of an explosion.

For more information on BRMs or other products Satellite Shelters offers, visit www.satelliteco.com or call Michele McMurdo at (763) 551-7203.

