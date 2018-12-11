McDermott awarded EPC contract for CB&I storage tanks

Oil tanks during sunset

McDermott International, Inc. received a contract award for CB&I storage tanks from Nan Ya Plastics Corporation. McDermott's scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of four internally framed stainless-steel umbrella roof tanks in Point Comfort, Texas.

"We have the industry's leading storage business as well as the most extensive global experience of any tank construction company," said Richard Heo, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We have achieved this by delivering innovative and complex storage solutions, and maintaining strong and long-term relationships with our customers such as Nan Ya Plastics."