McDermott awarded EPC contract for CB&I storage tanks in South Texas

Storage tanks

McDermott International, Inc. announced contract award for CB&I Storage Tanks for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of three external floating-roof tanks in Taft, Texas.

"McDermott is the industry leader for superior storage tank solutions in the energy industry," said Richard Heo, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "This is our fourth largest storage tank project we have completed for this particular customer in recent years. The safe delivery of our CB&I Storage Tank solutions will provide support for their terminal project in South Texas which is connected to their existing Permian pipeline."

The contract award will be reflected in McDermott's third quarter 2018 backlog.