Keyera awards Matrix Service turnkey EPC contract for terminal

Keyera Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Keyera Corp., has awarded Matrix Service Co. subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of its Wildhorse Terminal, a greenfield aboveground crude oil storage and blending terminal at Cushing, Oklahoma.

The terminal will include 12 aboveground storage tanks ranging in size from 250,000-500,00 barrels and will provide 4.5 million barrels of storage capacity. It will initially be pipeline-connected to two existing storage terminals in Cushing, providing Keyera's customers with access to the majority of crude oil streams flowing in and out of Cushing on several major pipeline networks. An affiliate of Lama Energy Group will own 10 percent of the project.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded this project, which is representative of our leading position in the design and construction of aboveground storage terminals. We appreciate the opportunity Keyera has provided to us to support their business objectives of further enhancing and diversifying their liquids business," said John R. Hewitt, CEO of Matrix Service Co. "We look forward to working with them to complete this project safely and with the highest degree of quality, on time and on budget."

The project, which was awarded in May, is scheduled to be in service by mid-2020. An additional 1.8 million barrels of storage capacity could be added at the site.

Matrix has built the majority of the tanks at the terminal facility in Cushing.

