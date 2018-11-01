Beware of imports; Choose Louisiana Seafood

Did you know, according to a 2017 study conducted by the U.S. Governmental Accounting Office, only a limited number of inspections are performed on foreign seafood processors and farmers? Foreign seafood, especially when grown in aquaculture facilities, is also treated with larger doses of antibiotics and other chemicals to treat diseases and enhance growth. These practices place American commercial seafood producers at a competitive disadvantage with foreign producers who are not held to the same standards.

The bottom line is imported seafood isn’t always safe for consumers. In a recent article from USA Today, reports from Louisiana and multiple other states indicated that crab meat imported from Venezuela had made people sick. Several people across the country became sick from a bacterial infection, with four people being hospitalized. According to the New York Times, imported Chinese crawfish once accounted for over 80 percent of U.S. tail meat. While the issue has slowly tapered off, Chinese seafood still accounts for over $2.6 billion in seafood imports as of 2017.

Part of the issue is the U.S. does not have a statutory or mandated inspection rate for seafood. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for the safety of all seafood products entering the U.S.; however, in fiscal year 2016, the FDA inspected 144 foreign seafood processor facilities, only 2 percent of the total 7,669 processors that exported seafood to the U.S. that year.

Why choose to roll the dice with imported seafood when you have a safer, healthier option? Domestic seafood is responsibly raised, supports a network of local economies and has markedly better flavor than farm-raised imports.

Louisiana harvests more seafood than any other state in the Lower 48, and 37.4 million pounds of shrimp alone were harvested in Louisiana as of 2017. Louisiana seafood is a premium product with a unique flavor, due in part to the water where it lives and grows. Chefs nationwide swear by domestic seafood; its freshness, quality and flavor bring value and diners to their restaurants day in and day out. Not only that, but Louisiana’s seafood industry accounts for 15,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of $1.3 billion to the state’s economy.

“For generations, Louisianans have developed a culture and economy surrounding our seafood industry,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “One out of every 70 jobs in Louisiana is related to the seafood industry.”

And all along the nation’s shoreline — Louisiana has 7,721 miles of it — you’ll find an industry built on the localized, often family-run businesses that supply the U.S. with fresh domestic seafood. If you’re looking for the best seafood to buy, make sure you purchase fresh Louisiana seafood.

If you’d like to place a large personal order for up to 50 pounds of Louisiana seafood, you can reach out to the consumer suppliers. They can supply you with what you’ll need for weekend seafood boils, special events or private parties.

For more information, visit www.LouisianaSeafood.com or email laseafood@crt.la.gov.

