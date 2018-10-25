Ameren Missouri plans to build largest wind facility in the state

Wind Energy

The largest-ever wind facility in Missouri is one step closer to producing renewable energy. The Missouri Public Service Commission voted unanimously to grant Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation a certificate of convenience and necessity to acquire, after construction, a 400-megawatt facility that is expected to be located in Schuyler and Adair counties in northeast Missouri.

"This is an important next step in the process to develop more renewable energy in the state for the long-term benefit of our customers," said Michael Moehn, president of Ameren Missouri.

More milestones remain for the northeast Missouri facility, including obtaining a timely and acceptable Midcontinent Independent System Operator transmission interconnection agreement.