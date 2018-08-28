Wood awarded large strategic modifications contracts by Equinor for Norwegian refinery

Refinery

Wood has secured two new strategic modifications contracts with Equinor for the Mongstad refinery near Bergen, growing its downstream capability in Norway.

These contracts continue Wood’s support of the Mongstad refinery which aligns with the company’s focus on expanding its existing footprint in the onshore market in Norway.

The scope of the contracts includes front-end engineering design (FEED) for a gas residue debottleneck project, and engineering and procurement services to reduce sulphur content in gasoline produced at the refinery.

Effective immediately, the contracts will be delivered by Wood’s engineering teams based in Sandefjord and Bergen, Norway, with support drawn from the company’s global expertise.

"Wood has worked with Equinor for more than twenty years and is committed to supporting the Mongstad production facility and the key role it plays in processing oil and gas from the Norwegian continental shelf," stated Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's asset solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. "Our local engineering teams will provide their in-depth knowledge of Equinor’s processes and systems, as well as decades of experience in the Norwegian energy sector to safely and successfully deliver these contracts."

Earlier this year, the company successfully completed front-end engineering design and analysis for modifications at the refinery’s naphtha hydrotreating and storage systems.

Wood has a maintenance, modification and operations (MMO) framework agreement with Equinor worth approximately $400 million, secured in 2015, to deliver maintenance and modification services to four installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.