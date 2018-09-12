Oxiteno commences operations at Pasadena alkoxylation plant

Oxiteno in Pasadena, TX

Oxiteno commenced operations at its new manufacturing plant in Pasadena, Texas. The new unit includes world-class alkoxylation technology to ensure safety and environmental performance. The plant’s production capacity is 170,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr). It will serve as reliable domestic source of products for Oxiteno’s regional and global customers.

Oxiteno has invested around $200 million over 6 years, including site acquisition, plant construction, and R&D facilities while creating more than 120 jobs. The strategic U.S. Gulf location allows easy access to key raw materials, logistics, and a specialized workforce. The company will produce a wide range of nonionic surfactants and specialty alkoxylates serving key markets such as agrochemicals, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, personal care, oilfield chemicals, paints & coatings.

“The start-up of our new alkoxylation plant in Texas is a key accomplishment in our journey to become a leading supplier of surfactants and specialty alkoxylates to US and global customers”, said Timothy Madden, Chief Operating Officer of Oxiteno in the US. “Our focus and expertise in this technology and broad portfolio of products and applications will fortify our ability to continue delivering value to our customers through being an innovative and agile solutions provider”.

“The investments in the US reflect Oxiteno’s long-term commitment to serving the domestic market at a different level and scale, complementing our existing production base in other important markets, such as Mexico and Brazil,” adds João Benjamin Parolin, Chief Executive Officer of Oxiteno.

Over the last years, Oxiteno has been pre-marketing its products in the US and has signed important agreements with different customers for the Pasadena site. In 2016, Oxiteno opened a technology center co-located at the University of Southern Mississippi to support the development of new products and react faster to market and customer requests.