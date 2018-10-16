Diverse coalition supports Louisiana’s energy industry

The energy industry has long been a pillar of Louisiana's economy, creating good-paying jobs, providing a solid tax base to support municipal services, and meeting energy needs across the country through the development, transportation and refining of the state's natural resources like oil and natural gas. To help defend Louisiana's oil and gas economy and jobs, the grassroots effort Louisianians for Energy was created.

Louisianians for Energy is led by Executive Director Randy Hayden, who has worked in the propane industry for over 20 years. Louisianians for Energy counts the Louisiana Propane Gas Association as well as more than 2,300 online supporters among its initial members.

"We've launched Louisianians for Energy to make sure there's a group out there working to protect the best interests of Louisiana's energy industry," Hayden said. "Energy is vital to Louisiana, providing fami

According to Hayden, Louisiana's economy is built on safe and reliable access to its energy resources; it is the lifeblood of the Pelican State's economy. Hayden emphasized that expanding Louisiana's infrastructure network is critical to future development and is in the best interest of the state and nation.

"One of Louisianians for Energy's goals is to provide real statistics and real data that will help paint an actual picture of the safety, value and importance of pipelines and their relationship to Louisiana's economy," he said. "We hope to be an additional voice in support of the oil and gas industry, the tens of thousands of employees who work in these businesses, and the communities that have developed and grown as a result of this important industry sector."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Louisiana's oil and gas industry supports more than 110,000 jobs.

"The truth is that there are people in this world who honestly believe society would be better off without the oil and gas industry," Hayden said. "The harsh truth is that Louisiana would literally go bankrupt without its presence, and America's security and standing in the free world would literally be at peril."

In Louisiana, unemployment is often directly tied to the ebb and flow of industry economics. According to Hayden, unfair taxation and regulation of the industry make Louisiana's businesses less competitive and hamper their growth.

"However, we believe that factual studies and reasoned discourse will provide the basis for better understanding of these businesses and their importance to everyone in our state," he said. "There is oil and gas money in every city, every community, every family and every pocket in Louisiana. Our belief is that for Louisiana to grow, this industry needs to flourish. Our hope is to be a part of that growth."

Louisianians for Energy would like to grow its membership. It is a volunteer organization that does not charge dues. Hayden's hope is for Louisianians for Energy to have a substantial number of supporters and participants who will take its messages to opinion leaders in their communities and across the state.

"We are getting our messages out, and we believe we are having a positive impact," Hayden said. "The challenge will be to continue to be vigilant for projects across the state and grow an

organization that responds quickly and decisively when attacks are made against any aspect of the industry."

For more information, visit www.LouisianiansForEnergy.org or call (225) 218-4539.

