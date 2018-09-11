Meridian Energy Group signs LOI for Davis Refinery start-up services

Meridian ND plant

Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading developer of innovative and environmentally-compliant oil refining facilities, announced today that the company has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with GATE Energy. Meridian is pleased to announce that GATE Energy has been selected to provide commissioning and start-up services to the Davis Refinery team during development and execution of the 49,500 bpd Davis Refinery located in Belfield, North Dakota. This LOI comes only weeks after Meridian has begun Civil Construction of the Davis Refinery. The Davis Refinery will commence construction in 2019 and will be fully operational in 2020.

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, field services, operations services and maintenance staffing services.

Steven Guy, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy said, “This award solidifies GATE Energy as best-in-class provider of commissioning services. With our back-to-back commissioning services awards we’ve earned for upstream projects, we’re extremely excited to now be an integral part of the first US greenfield refinery project in almost 40 years.”

Lance Medlin, EVP of Projects at Meridian, remarked, “Meridian’s selection of GATE Energy as the Owners Commissioning and Start-Up team is the result of lengthy technical workshops and collaborations. GATE Energy will provide personnel for development planning and execution as well as their GATE Completion System (GCS), which will ensure the safe and efficient execution of the Davis Refinery.”