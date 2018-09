Lyondellbasell

Lyondell Basell Industries was performing an emergency shutdown of its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday after losing its supply of steam, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

Lyondell notified on Wednesday afternoon residents near the refinery in east Houston that it would be flaring after a third-party supplier stopped providing steam used in the refining process.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft