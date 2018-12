BP Plc began restarting the blending oil unit at its 413,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations to Reuters.

BP shut the unit that blends lower-quality crude grades with higher-quality grades on Nov. 27 for maintenance, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama