BASF introduces Valor™ fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst technology to enhance FCC catalyst performance

BASF announces the launch of Valor™, a next generation Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst technology designed to enhance the performance of FCC catalysts processing heavy residuum (resid) oil feedstock. Valor™ is BASF’s latest innovation in metals passivation. It leads to superior catalyst activity maintenance and enables refinery profit maximization and increased sustainability of operations through higher and prolonged catalyst efficacy.

The ever-increasing number of refineries processing feedstock with high amounts of metal contaminants requires an FCC catalyst technology which effectively passivates these metal contaminants to mitigate their detrimental effect on unit operation. Valor™ addresses this important market need by effectively passivating Vanadium, thereby alleviating its destructive effects on FCC catalyst performance.

Refineries that used Valor™ technology in their FCC units achieved improved catalyst activity retention with lower hydrogen and coke yields.

“Valor’s effectiveness has been demonstrated by its quick commercial adoption by multiple users globally. The introduction of our innovative Valor technology underscores our commitment to making our refining customers worldwide more successful,” says Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President Process Catalysts at BASF.

“Being able to process opportunity crudes is a critical competitive advantage in refining industry. As the resulting resid-feeds bring elevated levels of contaminants to FCC units, effective mitigation strategies are needed,” added Jim Chirumbole, Vice President Refining Catalysts at BASF. “Catalysts with our new Valor technology achieve efficient passivation of Vanadium with increased tolerance against Sulfur, effectively enabling refiners to increase resid processing without sacrificing conversion or product yields, thus ensuring improved overall profitability.”