Chevron planners discuss improved productivity

Implementing and properly executing your company's project planning are key to improving work efficiency and reducing backlog, according to Rafael Gonzalez, general team lead, planning and scheduling at Chevron Corp. For about one year, Gonzalez and his team at Chevron have implemented an initiative to increase their overall efficiency with the tools and manpower already available.

Gonzalez and others like Joshua Huber, planning lead at Chevron, developed this initiative to utilize change management tools to not only implement positive change but be able to sustain their work quality over time. Since the company enacted these changes about one year ago, things have gone well.

"First, we focused on executing the planning phase effectively and efficiently; second, to make sure that everybody was using the same standards; and third, to make sure there was a feedback system," Gonzalez said. "That was our sustainability model."

One of the major benefits of this process has been improving communication at different levels, Gonzalez said at the AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition held recently in San Antonio. Before the new initiative, a lack of communication between planners, schedulers and mechanics contributed to inefficient work and a lack of overall quality. Through assessments and interviews, they were able to come up with a plan to increase productivity.

Process of creating change

"How did we go about doing this?" Gonzalez queried. "Well, like I said, through a change management process. We realized the problem and we used a DCOM model, which is direction, competence, opportunity and motivation."

For the direction portion, planners were to begin reviewing the backlog weekly and perform specific activities during their shifts. Upon reviewing the company data and realizing planners had varying levels of experience and job competence, the leads conducted individual assessments to understand the levels of competence. They also decided that because of different levels of experiences, one standard should be put in place to create equal access opportunities.

"What we did was, 'OK, let's simplify the whole process. Let's put it all in one piece of paper that everybody can refer to and make sure they plan the work efficiently,'" Gonzalez said.

Huber explained each of the 15 or so planners were given a daily operating rhythm to standardize the company's planning. The planners start by planning upcoming safety work orders only 90 days in advance to prevent confusion as higher-priority jobs come in. They then run compliance work orders for the next 90 days to be released by 60 days.

He also noted planners have access to an essentials checklist, a reference document available for when they need to check the process. An estimated guide is another reference document that acts as a guide for planners to see on average how long a specific job takes.

Finally, for motivation, the leads executed activities to make both planners and mechanics aware of the meetings they were responsible for attending. These meetings are motivating because of the opportunity to share lessons learned, Gonzalez said. Huber also added the brief weekly meetings are a chance for schedulers, planners and mechanics to talk through recent job completions and ways to improve quality.

Weekly meetings are also a good opportunity for planners to answer questions mechanics or schedulers may pose.

Planners are highly encouraged to walk jobsites and visit with mechanics to discuss planning roadblocks and make sure everyone is on the same page, Huber said. Clear communication is key to both the quality of work and overall productivity.

"Go talk to your mechanics out there," Huber advised. "Be seen, because there's a lot of times where planners are planning from the desk. We don't want that by any means. We want that, 'Hey, I saw that planner out there every day walking jobs, and he stopped by my job.'"

