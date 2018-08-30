CEDA helps Lincolnway Energy complete shutdown work

When Lincolnway Energy was looking for help on a recent shutdown at its ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa, the company turned to CEDA Inc. CEDA has a regional office in Des Moines, which is in close proximity to the plant.

CEDA utilized advanced automated tools to clean three evaporators on-site. It also cleaned a regenerative thermal oxidizer fan with 40,000 psi nozzles and 200 feet of 5-foot-diameter duct work. CEDA utilized 3-D nozzles to clean three 50,000 gallon tanks, used a 10k hydroblaster on three columns, jetted out 400 feet of 4-inch line and vacuumed numerous places around the plant.

"This was all accomplished in 18 hours," said Shawn Mullihan, operations manager of CEDA in Des Moines. "This was two days ahead of schedule. By utilizing our specialty equipment, we were able to significantly reduce the client's schedule and costs."

CEDA recorded zero safety incidents during this work.

"The plant's production manager and safety manager commended the entire CEDA team on its performance and the way everyone paid attention to all of the site's safety rules," Mullihan said. "The managers stated CEDA was the most professional hydroblasting company they've ever had on-site."

Chris Cleveland, production manager for Lincolnway Energy, had this to say about Mullihan and his team: "Hats off to you and your guys for a great job on our shutdown. I look forward to building a relationship with you and your company in the near future."

Lincolnway Energy plans to use CEDA on future shutdown work.

"CEDA offers industry-leading automated hydroblasting tools," Mullihan explained. "We strive to stay on the forefront of technology and are always looking for new tools and ideas to safely and creatively exceed our customers' expectations."

In addition to hydroblasting, CEDA offers pressure and vacuum, chemical cleaning, and pigging and decoking services.

