News Update: Power Generation/Energy

EIA monthly survey tracks U.S. power plant additions

Every month, EIA collects information about all utility-scale power plants in the U.S., including planned projects reported by developers.

The Annual Electric Generator Report collects data on the status of existing electric generating plants in the U.S., along with proposed generating units scheduled for initial commercial operation within the next five years for most technologies and 10 years for coal and nuclear units.

The monthly version of this survey, the Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory, collects data on the status of proposed new generators scheduled to come on line within the next 12 months. Near-term expectations for projects coming on line tend to be more accurate than longer-term expectations for projects coming on line.

NETL partners to manufacture high-value products made from coal

The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) has launched a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) that allows NETL to partner on specific innovative projects that use coal as a manufacturing feedstock for high-value products.

The CRADA will enhance NETL's materials engineering and manufacturing capabilities by granting lab researchers access to a coal-based manufacturing and 3-D printing facility being developed near Sheridan, Wyoming. Once completed, the site will be the world's only fully integrated carbon resource-based research, development and production facility.

As the nation's only federal research facility devoted entirely to fossil fuels, NETL strives to use coal more efficiently to help stimulate the economy, boost America's energy dominance and ensure national security.

Murkowski: FERC should take balanced approach to regulation

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) recently chaired a hearing to conduct oversight of FERC, noting there have been a number of significant changes in the energy sector since the last time the full commission was before the committee. Questions surrounding the retirements of nuclear and coal-fueled electric generation were prominent in the hearing.

In 2015, Murkowski sent a letter to FERC acknowledging the benefits of organized wholesale markets but also pointing out the need to ensure commission-approved market rules do not jeopardize reliability or risk future investment. At the hearing, she asked the commissioners about premature retirements and called on FERC to lead the way in addressing reliability and resilience challenges.

Murkowski further emphasized the importance of FERC's role in protecting the nation's energy facilities and infrastructure from cyber threats and attacks, as well as identifying the best solutions to meet these challenges moving forward.

Grid shows improved resilience, risk management

The North American Electric Reliability Corp.'s (NERC's) State of Reliability 2018 report analyzes the previous year's risks to the bulk power system with a view toward solving future problems. In 2017, the bulk power system was able to maintain reliable operations during two Category 5 events -- Hurricanes Harvey and Irma -- and areas affected from storm-related damage recovered in record time, demonstrating improved resilience of the North American bulk power system.

"The grid has several areas that continue to show year-over-year improvement, and we continue to see the sustainment of high performance across all of the key reliability indicators," said James Merlo, NERC's vice president and director of Reliability Risk Management.

Power marketers increasing share of retail electricity sales

Competitive power marketers supplied about 21 percent of the retail electricity sold in the U.S. in 2016, up from 11 percent in 2005. The share of retail electricity sales of regulated investor-owned utilities fell from 62 percent in 2005 to 52 percent in 2016. This shift was driven by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which repealed the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 and closed the original federal regulatory structure established by New Deal-era legislation.

Retail sales of electricity by power marketers have risen dramatically in recent years, growing from 412 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2005 to 767 TWh in 2016. Power marketers have also expanded their geographic scope: In 2004, 98 percent of all U.S. power marketer sales were in Texas, but by 2016, power marketers were active in many states.

