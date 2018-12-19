Air Liquide signs-up for Texas Wind Power

Wind, power

Air Liquide has announced an agreement with NextEra Energy Resources LLC to purchase 50 MW of power from a wind farm under development in Texas.

The NextEra project is being developed in Menard County. The project is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Thanks to the long-term agreement, Air Liquide expects to supply a significant portion of its growing industrial gas production assets in Texas with renewable energy sources. By using the wind-generated electricity, the company expects to save 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions over the term of the agreement.

“Aligned with our long-term strategic vision and our development of innovative solutions to meet global climate objectives, increasing the use of renewable energy in Air Liquide’s industrial processes is a pillar of our long-term outlook for sustainability, growth and competitive advantage as the world demands lower-carbon solutions in a growing energy market,” says Michael J. Graff, Air Liquide’s executive vice president and executive committee member.